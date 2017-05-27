Creating new dists sans boundary demarcation defeats purpose of administrative convenience, says Revenue Minister Karam Shyam

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 26 : Con-sumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Revenue Minister Karam Shyam has stated that a boundary commission has already been formed adding that creating new districts for administrative convenience will not serve its purpose if proper land demarcation is not initiated.

Speaking exclusively to The Sangai Express, Karam Shyam said, “We have already formed a boundary commission. Creating new districts for administrative convenience will not serve its purpose if proper land demarcation is not initiated. As a Revenue Minister, I will ensure that misappropriation of land does not take place and for that the Departments concerned will be streamlined in three months. This will also enable the officers to demonstrate their knowledge.”



He further informed that necessary steps have been taken to levy revenue taxes efficiently and added, “I will revive all the Departments I have been allotted.” The Minister further said that he entered politics to bring a better change in the State and will continue to work for the welfare of the people.

“Elected representatives should establish their own personality through the work they do for the people. If they have entered politics to make money, they will be difficult to control,” he added.

If an MLA cannot provide adequate ration to his people, it is depriving them of their basic rights, the Minister said.

“When I was an MLA, ration was distributed almost every month. I even donated half of my monthly salary to meet the requirements of the people. There are so many things we can do though it all depends on the elected representatives. We have now started receiving complaints relating to non-distribution of ration,” Karam Shyam added.

Earlier, it was reported that nearly 87 per cent of the beneficiaries did not receive the ration. Now, 74 per cent of the beneficiaries are receiving their ration, the Minister informed while stating that the issue relating to distribution of ration can be solved if the elected representatives work sincerely.

“After selling rice meant for the beneficiaries in the market at Rs 20 per kg, informing to repay by disbursing money which is Rs 3 per kg of rice is not acceptable. Public should complain,” Karam Shyam said. “The Dept I have been assigned to look after is a business hub for certain powerful people. I get threat calls every now and then. On Meeyamgi Numit, I got complaints that our brothers and sisters in the hill districts got ration only once in a year during the last five years. During my term, I will ensure stringent action is initiated against the guilty,” he said.

He also informed that the State Govt has initiated steps to stock sufficient rice during the rainy season and said that availability of certain PDS items in the market is wrong.