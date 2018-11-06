By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 5: Creche centres run by NGOs have landed in a very precarious condition as the State Government has not been releasing necessary funds.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club here today, Manipur Creche Runners Association secretary Ng Sundari said that there are two types of Creche centres, one run by Social Welfare Department and the other group run by NGOs under Social Welfare Department.

Creche centres run by NGOs are funded 90 per cent by the Government and the remaining 10 per cent by the NGOs, Sundari said. But the State Government has not been releasing its due share of funds for the past two years or so.

The matter was taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister assured that the pending funds would be released but the matter is still pending with the Social Welfare Department, Sundari said.

With the State Government not releasing its share of funds for a prolonged period, the NGOs too have stopped releasing their due share of funds. As such, the Creche centres are facing a very difficult situation, Sundari said while appealing to the State Government to release the pending funds at the earliest.