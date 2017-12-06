CRPF organises cleanliness drive

IMPHAL, Dec 5: As part of Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign, 109 Bn CRPF under the aegis of IGP M&N CRPF organised another cleanliness drive at Old Age Home, Mongsangei today.

According to a statement, the campaign was organised with the objective to clean the surroundings of the Old Age Home where more than 20 homeless senior citizens are residing.

The campaign was launched by Vinod Kumar, Commandant, 109 Bn CRPF in the presence of Alok Ranjan, Dy Commandant, 109 Bn CRPF and Sanamacha Sharma, president, Old Age Home, Mongsangei.

More than 52 personnel of 109 Bn CRPF and senior citizens of Old Age Home participated in the cleanliness drive.

Speaking at the occasion, Vinod Kumar said that generally people are concerned with the cleanliness of their homes. However, the CRPF has tried their best to maintain better hygiene and sanitation at Old Age Home.

Sanamacha Sharma thanked the Commandant of 109 CRPF for their continued support in the past and for conducting the cleanliness drive in their institution.

Meanwhile, 69 Bn CRPF, Mantripukhri launched a cleanliness drive under Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign under Swachhta Pakhwada today under the leadership of Vikram Sahgal, IGP Manipur & Nagaland Sector, a separate statement informed.

All officers and unit personnel were briefed by Dharm Prakash, Commandant 69 Bn CRPF about the significance of the campaign and encouraged them to keep clean the campus, office premises and its surrounding areas.

All officers, subordinate officers and men carried out safai abhiyan and shram-daan at Jai Hind High School and Jai Hind Primary School, Mantripukhri and its surrounding areas.