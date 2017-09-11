CRPF sets up employment cell

IMPHAL, Sep 10: In its endeavour to create awareness and empower to local youth, 69 Battalion CRPF established an Employment Cell at Mantripukhri today.

The employment cells are being established to further the vision of IGP M&N Sector, CRPF, Vikram Sahgal, said a press release issued by Commandant, 69 Bn CRPF.

About 100 boys and girls from different communities of Imphal participated in the interactions organised at the battalion headquarter wherein Brig SK Sharma, DIG Imphal Range apprised them about the various opportunities available for the youth in Central Armed Police Forces, Defence Forces and other organisations.

He emphasised that the aim of the endeavour is to reach out to the youth in Imphal, make them aware of various opportunities, facilitate online registration and to train them.

Commandant, 69 Bn CRPF, Dharm Prakash apprised them about the various parameters to join Central Armed Police Forces.He informed that the Battalion would help poor children in acquiring books and other study materials.D/C Ajay Singh thanked all the participants and apprised about various employment aspects in CRPF. K Nogen Singh, 2 i/c and Ram Niwas A/C were also present at the programme. The employment cells would keep apprising youth about various opportunities available both in public and private sector. CRPF would continue to contribute for peace and prosperity of Manipur, the release said.