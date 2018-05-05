Crucial stage in the life of a student Good show only from Imphal

Success rate marginally lower than last year with 67.04 pc of the students passing in the just announced Class XII board examinations, the result of which was announced on May 3, but yet there were some students who came out in flying colours and their efforts must not go unnoticed. Credit too should be given to the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur for declaring the results in good time and this is a good improvement from the past when the Council seemed to be hard pressed to declare the results on time. While congratulations should be due to all the students who managed to outdo themselves and find their names on the merit list, the other students who could not make it to the merit list this time too should be appreciated for the efforts put in. No doubt the Class XII board examinations is one of the most important tests in the life of a student, but this is not the be all and end all of everything. This is at best the stepping stone to success for the future and this is a point which should not be lost on the young students and their parents and elders. In line with the good showing put up by the diligent and meritorious students, a good number of schools which managed in producing the top notch performers must now be rolling up their sleeves to open their gate to the next batch of students, once the result of the HSLC examination is announced. This is in line with the widely held practise that parents and students who have done well in the HSLC examinations will vie for the schools which produced the most number of toppers and where their students out performed students from other institutions. This is a good sign, for inherent in this is the spirit of competition, competition not only amongst the students but also among the institutions.

As in the past all the top notch performers were from schools located in Imphal and this should give food for thought to everyone. No doubt, Chief Minister N Biren has managed to win the confidence of the hill people with his slogan, ‘Go to Hills,’ but it is nonetheless worrying to note that institutions based in the hills are nowhere seen in the list of schools producing students who have excelled and this is not only about the Class XII examinations but also about the HSLC examination. This is apart from the lone Don Bosco, Maram which has continued to find a place in the merit list with one of its students coming out tops in the Commerce stream. The BJP led Government should question why students in the hills fail to make it to the merit list year after year. This is a question which should also concern the numerous civil society organisations of the hills. Producing top notch students is one way for the hills to develop and this is a fact that should not be lost. It should also say something profound that students from the hills, who do well in the HSLC examinations, usually come to Imphal to pursue their Plus 2 education. Says something about the overall academic atmosphere as well as the teaching facilities in the hills. For those who could not make it, don’t lose heart for there is always a second time to do better.