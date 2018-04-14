On cruel, stupid and killer parents

Sir,

This is with reference to the article, “On breaking the patriarchal stereotype” by Sanatombi Angomcha (TSE, April 12, 2018). A myth has been created to subjugate women by constructing a halo of machismo around the masculine gender. It has made such a dent in our mindsets that Indian parents – rich or poor – want to have a male child. This causes girl foeticide and infanticide which make child sex ratio (0-6 years) come down from 945 girls for 1000 boys in 1991 to 927 in 2001 to 914 in 2011 census. Amid such a horrible scenario of killing of daughters in a misogynistic society which fails to appreciate that women have as much potentialities as their male counterparts, Indian women weightlifters, shooters, paddlers and shuttlers have been bagging gold medals one after another in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

First Mirabai Chanu lifted gold smashing the Games records in the 48kg category snatch, clean and jerk and overall amid thunderous applause from the Australian fans. Then Sanjita Chanu lifted another gold for India in the 53kg category of weightlifting. Punam Yadav added another gold to our tally in the 69kg category. Then came Manu Baker to claim gold in shooting with a record breaking performance. Now, Indian women table tennis players namely Mouma Das, Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabuddhe won an unthinkable gold after dethroning four time champion Singapore in the final of the women’s team event.

The Commonwealth Games is going on. Let us see how many more medals our golden daughters can earn for India. Each of their medals must make those parents who have killed their daughters realize that they are not only cruel but stupid as well. Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

Sujit De

Kolkata, West Bengal