Cry Of A Dying River…25

Rajendra Kshetri

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that’s decorated with thousands of pieces of floating plastics

The river that symbolizes the trash floating in the valley rivers

The river that mirrors the ugly picture of urbanisation

The river that solicits

To multiple string(s) of plastic wastes adorning dilapidated bridges

Dilatory debris deregulating the water flow

Landfills occupying more riverine territories

The river that is shrinking day by day

Oh what price ‘Development’!! Social sans Natural? ??

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that is a ‘natural symbol’ of love compassion and empathy

The river that suffers from and yet endures

The ‘Great Divide’ between nature and society

A man-made divide that paints doom-laden scenarios

The river that is a ‘cultural symbol’ of valley civilisation

A civilisation of relationship between humans and natural environment

The river that is an unsolicited symbol of ‘angst and anguish’

What is left nay the meaning of civilisation

If ‘natural’ and ‘social’ life do not co-exist in harmony.