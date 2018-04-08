Cry Of A Dying River…25

Rajendra Kshetri
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that’s decorated with thousands of pieces of floating plastics
The river that symbolizes the trash floating in the valley rivers
The river that mirrors the ugly picture of urbanisation
The river that solicits
To multiple string(s) of plastic wastes adorning dilapidated bridges
Dilatory debris deregulating the water flow
Landfills occupying more riverine territories
The river that is shrinking day by day
Oh what price ‘Development’!! Social sans Natural? ??
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that is a ‘natural symbol’ of love compassion and empathy
The river that suffers from and yet endures
The ‘Great Divide’ between nature and society
A man-made divide that paints doom-laden scenarios
The river that is a ‘cultural symbol’ of valley civilisation
A civilisation of relationship between humans and natural environment
The river that is an unsolicited symbol of ‘angst and anguish’
What is left nay the meaning of civilisation
If ‘natural’ and ‘social’ life do not co-exist in harmony.