Cry Of A Dying River…30

Rajendra Kshetri
I am no longer the river I was once
The river most polluted that concerns the concerned citizens
The river that has been showered with
Projects after projects after projects
Funds after funds after funds
Days months years decades passed by
Water turns turbid and morbid
Piles of plastics and garbage continue to pile up
Oh State/Non-state!! Where have all the crores gone? ??
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that needs no half-baked DPRs(read Distorted Project Report)
DPRs submitted by ‘experts’ sans expertise research and vision
DPRs ‘compiled’ by the greasy palms of ‘bureaucrats’
DPRs implemented/executed by the greedy chameleons of the first kind
The river that needs no crores
Crores that concrete and dismantle the natural basins
The river that NEEDS CARE COMPASSION and CONCERN
Communion community and empathy
The river that needs COMMUNING WITH THE COMMUNITY.