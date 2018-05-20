Cry Of A Dying River…30

Rajendra Kshetri

I am no longer the river I was once

The river most polluted that concerns the concerned citizens

The river that has been showered with

Projects after projects after projects

Funds after funds after funds

Days months years decades passed by

Water turns turbid and morbid

Piles of plastics and garbage continue to pile up

Oh State/Non-state!! Where have all the crores gone? ??

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that needs no half-baked DPRs(read Distorted Project Report)

DPRs submitted by ‘experts’ sans expertise research and vision

DPRs ‘compiled’ by the greasy palms of ‘bureaucrats’

DPRs implemented/executed by the greedy chameleons of the first kind

The river that needs no crores

Crores that concrete and dismantle the natural basins

The river that NEEDS CARE COMPASSION and CONCERN

Communion community and empathy

The river that needs COMMUNING WITH THE COMMUNITY.