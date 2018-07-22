Cry of a dying river…38

Rajendra Kshetri
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that is an inalienable part
Of the hydrologic character of valley society
Imphal valley the valley of rivers
Rivers of varied sizes forms shapes courses
Rivers that nourished nurtured the valley intellect
The intellect that was so clairvoyant
The foresight of the valley ancestries
That clairvoyance! That gift of the valley rivers
That foretold the prophetic opening of “Eastern Corridor”
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that flows in the valley of divisive politics
Politics that sowed the seeds of hatred and enmity
Politics that transformed water bodies and wetlands into concrete jungles
Politics that treats rivers with scant respect
Rivers that are abused exploited and polluted
The river that is a living witness to the mother of all Politics
The politics of/on/in/around Loktak
Oh ‘Maichous’ of the land! The ancestral ‘Maichous’ (Forgive them- the perpetrators)
They don’t know what they have done/are doing.