Cry of a dying river…38

Rajendra Kshetri

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that is an inalienable part

Of the hydrologic character of valley society

Imphal valley the valley of rivers

Rivers of varied sizes forms shapes courses

Rivers that nourished nurtured the valley intellect

The intellect that was so clairvoyant

The foresight of the valley ancestries

That clairvoyance! That gift of the valley rivers

That foretold the prophetic opening of “Eastern Corridor”

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that flows in the valley of divisive politics

Politics that sowed the seeds of hatred and enmity

Politics that transformed water bodies and wetlands into concrete jungles

Politics that treats rivers with scant respect

Rivers that are abused exploited and polluted

The river that is a living witness to the mother of all Politics

The politics of/on/in/around Loktak

Oh ‘Maichous’ of the land! The ancestral ‘Maichous’ (Forgive them- the perpetrators)

They don’t know what they have done/are doing.