Cry of a dying river…45

Rajendra Kshetri

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that loves monsoon the most

Monsoon clouds that hover fluttering and lingering

Monsoon rains that dazzle drizzle and pour

Oh monsoon! shower me with ‘songs of clouds and rains’

Oh rains in Sanaleibak! sing me Kamala’s mellifluous melodies

“Jam-jam-jam churo kumgi nong”

“Nongna wa-wa churakle imagi langlen tumtharone”

Oh hovering clouds! play me Pahari’s mesmerising melodies

“Nongdol-o leichil-o tambiyu nujagi yawase mangonda”.

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that livens up to the monsoon music

The music of thunder lightening rain drops

The river that flows with a fresh lease of life

Blessed with the monsoon musings and moorings

Rediscovering the musical symphonies of monsoon

Humming the sacred song of Nature

Passing on the monsoon message of cleanliness

When garbage throwers are running helter-skelter

Easy breathes the river of monsoon.