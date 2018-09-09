Cry of a dying river…45

Rajendra Kshetri
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that loves monsoon the most
Monsoon clouds that hover fluttering and lingering
Monsoon rains that dazzle drizzle and pour
Oh monsoon! shower me with ‘songs of clouds and rains’
Oh rains in Sanaleibak! sing me Kamala’s mellifluous melodies
“Jam-jam-jam churo kumgi nong”
“Nongna wa-wa churakle imagi langlen tumtharone”
Oh hovering clouds! play me Pahari’s mesmerising melodies
“Nongdol-o leichil-o tambiyu nujagi yawase mangonda”.
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that livens up to the monsoon music
The music of thunder lightening rain drops
The river that flows with a fresh lease of life
Blessed with the monsoon musings and moorings
Rediscovering the musical symphonies of monsoon
Humming the sacred song of Nature
Passing on the monsoon message of cleanliness
When garbage throwers are running helter-skelter
Easy breathes the river of monsoon.