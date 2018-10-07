Cry of a dying river…49

Rajendra Kshetri
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that flows in the valley of vociferous voices
Powerful voices that hear none but the more powerful
Powerful voices that listen to none but the most powerful
Voices of/from the ‘powers-that-be’
Voices of/from the’corridors-of-power’
Voices that patronise only’His Master’s Voice’
Voices that heap paean on the voice of ruling dispensation
The river that is lost amidst the voice of powerful
Voices that voice out the voice of voiceless.
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that is not voiceless though
Lend me a voice dear country (wo) men
A voice to protect and preserve riverine eco-system
Lend me a voice
A voice to restore the pristine beauty
Lend me a voice
A voice to revamp the rot
Lend me a voice
A voice to rejuvenate.