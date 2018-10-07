Cry of a dying river…49

Rajendra Kshetri

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that flows in the valley of vociferous voices

Powerful voices that hear none but the more powerful

Powerful voices that listen to none but the most powerful

Voices of/from the ‘powers-that-be’

Voices of/from the’corridors-of-power’

Voices that patronise only’His Master’s Voice’

Voices that heap paean on the voice of ruling dispensation

The river that is lost amidst the voice of powerful

Voices that voice out the voice of voiceless.

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that is not voiceless though

Lend me a voice dear country (wo) men

A voice to protect and preserve riverine eco-system

Lend me a voice

A voice to restore the pristine beauty

Lend me a voice

A voice to revamp the rot

Lend me a voice

A voice to rejuvenate.