Cry Of A Dying River…65

Rajendra Kshetri
I am no longer the river I was once
Have you ever heard of or come across
A ‘Republic of Dust’ where ‘dust’ reigns supreme
Rules and lords over the land and people
Freely Unchallenged and Unquestioned
The river that flows in a corner of the world’s largest democracy
Where ‘dirtyisation’ is a process unending
And ‘dirtism’ a way of life
The State have not been able to rein in the reign of ‘dust’
So resilient and rooted is this ‘Republic of Dust’.
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that flows in the valley of ‘Zorro'(s)
Oh yes! you have seen/heard/read Zorro
In movies/story books/comics taking on the baddies
Have you however seen/read/come across
Hundreds of thousands of ‘Zorro'(s) walking/pedalling/driving
Oh no! these ‘Zorro'(s) do not take on the baddies
They simply learn to live with ‘dirt and dust
And move on with a ‘mask’ on their faces
Seemingly protecting from their own creations- the CONTAGIOUS AIR.