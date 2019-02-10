Cry Of A Dying River…65

Rajendra Kshetri

I am no longer the river I was once

Have you ever heard of or come across

A ‘Republic of Dust’ where ‘dust’ reigns supreme

Rules and lords over the land and people

Freely Unchallenged and Unquestioned

The river that flows in a corner of the world’s largest democracy

Where ‘dirtyisation’ is a process unending

And ‘dirtism’ a way of life

The State have not been able to rein in the reign of ‘dust’

So resilient and rooted is this ‘Republic of Dust’.





I am no longer the river I was once

The river that flows in the valley of ‘Zorro'(s)

Oh yes! you have seen/heard/read Zorro

In movies/story books/comics taking on the baddies

Have you however seen/read/come across

Hundreds of thousands of ‘Zorro'(s) walking/pedalling/driving

Oh no! these ‘Zorro'(s) do not take on the baddies

They simply learn to live with ‘dirt and dust

And move on with a ‘mask’ on their faces

Seemingly protecting from their own creations- the CONTAGIOUS AIR.