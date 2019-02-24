Cry Of A Dying River…67

Rajendra Kshetri

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that was a non-participant observer

A witness to the ‘battle of Imphal ‘

The fiercest and greatest battle that Britain had ever fought

A battle during ‘Japan Lan’ aka World War 2

A battle where ‘Japs’ snatched defeat from the jaws of victory

A battle ‘Japs’ were enslared

Not so much by the ‘disciplined Brits’

The ‘Japs’ were enamoured and undone

By the native ‘Chamelei’-the Sekmai Enchantress.





I am no longer the river I was once

The river polluted uncared undredged as it is

Finds solace in an anecdote from ‘Japan Lan’:

A group of ‘Japs’ out on patrol at a countryside

Spoke to a native woman vendor in chaste Japanese

The woman without batting an eyelid replied in chaste ‘Meeteilon’

This went on for a while to the delight and amusement of all

Then suddenly all at once burst into peals of laughter

And lo! uttered the woman “THEEDAH, NOKPADI MEETEILONNA NOK-EE-NE-SE”.