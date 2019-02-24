Cry Of A Dying River…67

Rajendra Kshetri
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that was a non-participant observer
A witness to the ‘battle of Imphal ‘
The fiercest and greatest battle that Britain had ever fought
A battle during ‘Japan Lan’ aka World War 2
A battle where ‘Japs’ snatched defeat from the jaws of victory
A battle ‘Japs’ were enslared
Not so much by the ‘disciplined Brits’
The ‘Japs’ were enamoured and undone
By the native ‘Chamelei’-the Sekmai Enchantress.
I am no longer the river I was once
The river polluted uncared undredged as it is
Finds solace in an anecdote from ‘Japan Lan’:
A group of ‘Japs’ out on patrol at a countryside
Spoke to a native woman vendor in chaste Japanese
The woman without batting an eyelid replied in chaste ‘Meeteilon’
This went on for a while to the delight and amusement of all
Then suddenly all at once burst into peals of laughter
And lo! uttered the woman “THEEDAH, NOKPADI MEETEILONNA NOK-EE-NE-SE”.