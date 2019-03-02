Cry Of A Dying River…68

Rajendra Kshetri

I am no longer the river I was once

The river that never believes in winning arguments/battles/war

Time passage of time have taught me

Made me realise oh dear people

Winning arguments battles war is far less important

Than winning friends fraternity smiles and solidarity

The river that cares deeply though for those brave souls

Who fought laid down their lives

For a war they dare not question

“Their’s is not to question why”.





I am no longer the river I was once

The river that never believes in the righteousness of war

War that serves humanity no worthy cause or purpose

The river whose heart bleeds for ‘The Forgotten Army’

The ‘Unsung Heroes ‘ of the War

Etched in the epitaph most sublime- ‘The Kohima Epitaph’

“When You Go Home

Tell Them Of Us And Say

For Your Tomorrow

We Gave Our Today”.