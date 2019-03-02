Cry Of A Dying River…68

Rajendra Kshetri
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that never believes in winning arguments/battles/war
Time passage of time have taught me
Made me realise oh dear people
Winning arguments battles war is far less important
Than winning friends fraternity smiles and solidarity
The river that cares deeply though for those brave souls
Who fought laid down their lives
For a war they dare not question
“Their’s is not to question why”.
I am no longer the river I was once
The river that never believes in the righteousness of war
War that serves humanity no worthy cause or purpose
The river whose heart bleeds for ‘The Forgotten Army’
The ‘Unsung Heroes ‘ of the War
Etched in the epitaph most sublime- ‘The Kohima Epitaph’
“When You Go Home
Tell Them Of Us And Say
For Your Tomorrow
We Gave Our Today”.