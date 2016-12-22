Crying foul, MLA Kh Joykishan resigns from BJP

IMPHAL, Dec 21: MLA Khumukcham Joykishan has resigned from the primary membership of BJP and later in the evening joined the Congress.

Notably, Kh Joykishan was elected from Thangmei-band AC in the 10th Manipur Legislative Assembly election on All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket.

After a complaint was filed against at the Speaker’s Tribunal under 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution for working against the party, the tribunal disqualified Joy-kishan from being an MLA.

Later he joined BJP and he was re-elected from Thang-meiband AC in the by- election. Joykishan submitted his resignation letter at the BJP Manipur Pradesh office today.

Joykishan told media persons that he had submitted another resignation letter on December 15 to the BJP Manipur Pradesh president whereby he relinquished all the party’s different posts held by him.

Even though BJP’s fundamental principle says ‘Nation first, party second’, the BJP Government at the Centre has been acting mute and blind to the extreme misery endured by the people of Manipur for the past 40 days on account of the indefinite economic blockade imposed by the UNC, Joykishan decried.

“The BJP Government could not feel the people’s suffering and the Prime Minister does nothing even after a memorandum has been submitted. That is why I decided to quit BJP”, he said.

He wished that his resignation may serve as an eye-opener and the BJP Government starts listening to the grievances of the people of Manipur.

Questioning the Central Government’s silence to the protracted economic blockade, Joykishan remarked that the BJP Government’s antipathy towards the people of Manipur was shown by its inaction even after three policemen were killed by NSCN-IM and service guns were confiscated from IRB personnel.

As the Central leaders have failed to give any response to intervene into the critical situation unfolding in Manipur, there is no point to continue working for BJP, Joykishan stated.

Meanwhile, the Thangmeiband United Club (TUC) has decided to boycott BJP in Thangmeiband AC with effect from December 24 for the BJP Government’s refusal to divulge the details of the Framework Agreement it signed with NSCN-IM.

A decision to this effect was adopted at a meeting held today at Kangjabi Leirak Youth Club.