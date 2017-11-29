CRYPSHA thrash RUSH

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : CRYPSHA, Naoremthong thrashed RUSH Soccer, Mumbai 4-0 in a qualifying round match of Indian Women League to secure their second win at Kolhapur, Maharastra.

Ranjana (15′), Ratanbala (25′, 81′) and team captain, Dangmei Gracie (53′) of CRYPSHA scored to complete the 4-0 rout against RUSH.

L Asharani of CRYPSHA was also given man of the match award.