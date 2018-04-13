CS clarifies

Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu has clarified that the news item published under the heading, ‘7th Pay order by April 30, assures CS’ which appeared in the April 13 issue of this newspaper is not factually correct. The agreed condition is that Fitment Committee will finalise the report within 10 days and after that the CS will invite the Association on or before April 30 besides appealing to call off the agitation, said the Chief Secretary.