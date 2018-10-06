CS reviews

IMPHAL, Oct 5: Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu today held a review meeting regarding preparations by different departments for the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

The meeting which was attended by top-ranking officials of different departments also discussed the total expenditure that would be required for this year’s edition of the annual festival.

Notably, Cherry Blossom festival celebrated at Mao would be clubbed together with the Manipur Sangai Festival this year.