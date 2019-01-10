CSOs come out strongly against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 9 : The All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) has strongly condemned the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha yesterday and has vowed to oppose the Bill with full might.

Speaking to media persons at AMUCO office at Kwakeithel today, its president Ph Deban said that the Bill poses a grave threat to the indigenous people of the North East region, particularly Manipur.

The Bill has created apprehension in States like Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland where ILP and similar system is in effect. So its impact will be even more devastating for a State like Manipur which lacks any such laws to protect the indigenous people, he explained.

He then asked what will be the use of demanding the base cut off year for people coming to Manipur as 1951 or 1972, if the Bill will grant citizenship to any individual who has settled in the country for the last 6 years.

Stating that AMUCO is totally against the Bill, Deban warned that if the said Bill is forcefully implemented as an Act, AMUCO, along with the people, will launch intense agitation.

He also claimed that AMUCO has already contacted other like minded associations/organisations regarding the issue.

The Central and State BJP Government should take a concrete stand regarding the issue of the Bill at the earliest, he added. On the other hand, AMUCO vice president Ph Nando Luwang said that even if the Bill does not immediately affect Manipur, the State will bear the full force of the Bill in the future. He also expressed solidarity with the people/protesters who were injured during yesterday’s shutdown, at Tripura.

On the other hand, Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) has announced that the association, along with the people and all the political parties opposing the Bill, will take up appropriate actions in connection with the issue.

Speaking to media persons at KSA office at Khoyathong today, its president N Chetan said that the association along with all the CSOs, student organisations of the North East, the people and political parties opposing the Bill, will launch stringent forms of agitation against the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

He then demanded NPP, NPF, LJP and other political parties to make their stand clear regarding the said Bill before it is produced in the Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) has claimed that the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill before any ILP system in the State is an attempt to wipe out the indigenous people from the State and has demanded the BJP State Government to make their stand clear regarding the developing situation.

Speaking to media persons at AMSU office at DM College campus today, its president Manjit Sarangthem said that AMSU will offer support to any protest or agitation taken up by NESO against the Bill in the future as well.

Expression disappointment over the lack of any clarification or a concrete stand from the political parties of the State, he lamented that even the Chief Minister and the BJP State Government have failed to announce their views regarding the issue. There is no saying that the people of Manipur and the North East States might resort to even boycotting the coming Republic Day celebration, Manjit said.