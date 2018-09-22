CSOs demand

IMPHAL, Sep 21: Leaders of many CSOs met Chief Minister N Biren this evening and demanded unconditional release of all the arrested students and teachers of MU.

Representatives of AMUCO, UCM, CCSK and several Meira Paibi groups held a meeting with the Chief Minister and demanded immediate withdrawal of security forces deployed within MU campus.

The CSOs also made it clear that they will do what they must in such situation if their demands are not fulfilled by tomorrow.

The Chief Minister assured that he would act in line with the people’s pulse.