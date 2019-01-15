CSOs meet CM

IMPHAL, Jan 14 : Leaders of different civil society organisations met Chief Minister N Biren at the CM’s Secretariat today evening to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The CSO leaders were drawn from AMUCO, UCM, JCILPS, HERI-COUN, IPSA among others.

The CSO leaders turned up at the invitation of the the Chief Minister.

Details of the meeting are not available at the time of going to press today.