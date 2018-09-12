CSOs pledge renewed fight against AFSPA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 11: While commemorating the 60th year to mark the promulgation of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 or AFSPA 1958, many CSOs and human rights defenders have vowed to launch a renewed campaign against the draconian Act.

The commemorative function held at Manipur Press Club here today was jointly organised by COHR, EEVFAM, HRA, Human Rights Defender Manipur (HRDM) and Just Peace Foundation (JPF) where a press meet was also held.

Speaking to media persons, COHR chairman Phulindro Konsam said that the Government of India replaced the Armed Forces Special Powers Ordinance 1942 which was first promulgated by British colonial rulers with AFSPA after it was passed by the Indian Parliament on September 11, 1958.

Many countries have termed continued imposition of AFSPA 1958 as imposition of a state of emergency or undeclared war. Many others have termed it a black and draconian law.

Since the early 1960s, hill districts of Manipur particularly Ukhrul, Senapati and Chandel have been suffering all kinds of atrocities committed under the cover of AFSPA. The same infamous Act was imposed in the valley districts too since 1980.

Even though AFSPA 1958 was promulgated with the primary objective of suppressing insurgency, it is now highly questionable whether AFSPA’s primary objective has been achieved after 60 years of its promulgation, Phulindro said.

On the other hand, there are numerous cases of massacres, fake encounters, torture, forced disappearances, rape and molestation committed by army and paramilitary forces under the impunity guaranteed by AFSPA 1958.

Manipur Police too committed numerous fake encounters as testified by the Supreme Court’s instruction to relevant agencies to investigate into 1528 such cases, he continued.

In the aftermath of the brutal murder of Manorama, AFSPA was repealed from seven Assembly segments of the State. But this is not enough. AFSPA should be repealed from all over Manipur and the entire North East region, said the COHR chairman.

On the other hand, political parties have been using AFSPA 1958 as a tool of their election strategies but they never do anything to get the AFSPA 1958 repealed, he decried.

He said that the commemorative held today was specifically organised to take a collective resolution to launch a renewed campaign against the draconian Act.