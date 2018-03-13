CSOs seize keys to machineries of NF Railways

NONEY, Mar 12:A combined team of Youth Clubs, Students’ Union and Pollution Control Board and Sanitation Committee at Longmai, Noney today seized the keys to machineries of Northeast Frontier Railways in a bid to “stop the company from polluting the Ijei river”.

The step was taken after repeated appeals and warnings were ignored by the company, said the team.

Hazardous chemicals used in tunnelling and various other wastes/ by-products of the construction works end up in the Ijei river contaminating and polluting the river system, alleged the team that seized the keys to the machineries today.

A number of animals and fishes have died since the beginning of the NF railways construction works in the area. Even clothes have decayed while using the water from the river, said the team.

Appeals were made verbally and in written to the concerned authorities of the company, claimed the team.

The company has not paid any heed to the numerous appeals and warnings to not dump waste/ chemicals in the river and so extreme actions were needed to stop them, said the team justifying their action today.