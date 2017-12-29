CT Higher Secondary football team leave Imphal

IMPHAL, Dec 28 : A girl football team of Chanambam Thambou (CT) Higher Secondary, Mayang Imphal left Imphal today to take part in the Reliance Foundation School Girls’ National Football Championship Finals to be held in Mumbai from January 3.

The players of the school who left Imphal include Asem Roja, Th Kabita Devi, A Monika, Th Thahenbi, Y Kiranbala Chanu, Ph Anjali Chanu, A Daya Devi, Y Lakshmi Devi, Y Indira Devi, M Joshima Devi, L Babina Devi, P Bidyarani Devi, H Baleshwari Devi and U Lakshmi Devi. Chanambam Ronel, Y Sanjit Singh and P Chadrkumar Singh are leading the team as officials.

CT Higher Secondary School team have finished as runners up in the Subroto Cup Internatinal Football-2015 and State Level Subroto Cup 2017.