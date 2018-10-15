Cuffing MU teachers infuriates Jarnail

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14 : Manipur University Administrator Jarnail Singh has been infuriated by the way police brought arrested MU teachers to hospital to media attention with their hands cuffed.

He said that police were openly humiliating the Manipur University teachers by bringing them to hospital with their hands cuffed.

Representatives of MUTA, MUSU and MUSA held a meeting with Administrator Jarnail Singh at the latter’s 2nd MR complex official residence today at 1 pm.

During the meeting, representatives of the MU community informed the Administrator that the arrested teachers were brought to hospital with their hands cuffed as if they are hard-core criminals.

Anguished and infuriated by the report, Jarnail Singh vowed that he would make sure befitting action is initiated against the police personnel involved in such humiliating treatment of teachers.

He pledged that he would never let go scot-free all those police personnel.

Meanwhile, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA held an emergency meeting today and condemned in the strongest term the inhuman and insulting treatment of members of the university community currently lodged in jail on alleged false charges and even taking them to hospital with their hands cuffed as if they are hard core criminals.

According to information received from the university community, Jarnail Singh assured that he would make all efforts to see that all the people arrested by police in connection with the MU crisis are released in the next couple of days.

Jarnail Singh made this assurance in response to an appeal of the university community to ensure that teachers, students and other people arrested by police in connection with the MU crisis are released without any condition.

The Administrator said that he was deeply concerned with the arrest and detention of teachers and students. It is matter of grave concern that teachers who are highly respected in any society are arrested and lodged in jail like criminals, he decried.

The FIR lodged by Prof Yugindro which is the driving force behind the arrest and detention of students and teachers can be cancelled by police if appropriate evidence in support of the charges made in the FIR cannot be gathered in the course of investigation and this has been informed to some officers of Manipur Police, Jarnail Singh told the representatives of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA.

Noting that unconditional release of the arrested people would go a long way in restoring normalcy in MU, Jarnail Singh said that he would talk with the DGP too on the matter.

Further assuring that he arrange a joint meeting with the Chief Minister tomorrow, Jarnail Singh stated that he will pay extra attention towards securing release of all the arrested people.

However, during a meeting between Chief Minister N Biren and members of the MU community yesterday, the Chief Minister stated that it would be difficult to release the arrested people without any condition until and unless Prof Yugindro withdraws his FIR.

Contrary to the Chief Minister’s assertion, Administrator Jarnail Singh has been saying that police can cancel the FIR if no evidence which proves or support the charges made in the FIR can be gathered in the course of investigation.

“We will see what positive steps the Government takes up in the next couple of days”, said the MUSU, MUTA and MUSA representatives.