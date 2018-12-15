Cultural fest

IMPHAL, Dec 14: A cultural festival cum annual sports meet was held at Langmei village, under Tamei Sub-Division, to promote the cultural traditions of the people residing in the area.

MLA Y Surchandra, politician Wilubou Newmai and Chairman of Tamei HQ Authority Adin Abonmai, attended the opening ceremony of the function as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking at the event, Surchandra stressed on the need to preserve the distinct culture of the Liangmai community so as to ensure that the same culture is passed down to the younger generations.

He also mentioned how China and Japan have become superpowers by maintaining their culture without letting any outsiders influence their ways of life.

On the other hand, Wilubou Newmai urged the large gathering to promote and preserve local culture and traditions in the face of immigration and globalization for the sake of the younger generations.

Newmai also explained the importance of promoting local dialect/mother tongue in preserving native culture saying that there won’t be any culture without one’s language or mother tongue. He further stressed on the need to organise similar cultural festivals in the future so as to keep the ancestral culture and traditions alive as well as to preserve them.

Men and women performed cultural dances and traditional games were also showcased at the event. Several local leaders, including village chairmen, Church Pastors and leaders from many women organisations and village elders, attended the opening ceremony of the festival, which is the first time such an event is being held in the area.