Cultural festival held

IMPHAL, Dec 9: A National Youth Cultural Festival was held today at Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) auditorium, Palace compound where nine young cultural advocates were felicitated with awards.

The festival was jointly organised by the Ipak Film Production Manipur and Kanglei Performing Art and Cultural Research Institute. Cultural performances and felicitation of nine Manipuri cultural advocates belonging to Assam, Tripura and Manipur were the main highlights of the festival.

The young talents who were felicitated today were Diana Mayanglambam (model), Takhellambam Leina from Tripura (actor), Kabita Singha from Assam (dancer), Okram Wangamba (Thang-Ta artiste), Thokchom Lansana (folk singer), Nongthombam Subarda (folk singer), Donna Ngairangbam (folk singer), Tongbram Chingkheinganba (Pung artiste) and Longjam Govindas (artiste).

They were conferred the National Youth Award which carries Rs 5000 in cash, a shawl, a memento and a citation each. The awards were given away by CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam. Speaking at the gathering, Karam Shyam said that Manipur is known to the whole world for its rich cultural heritage but what is crucial is how to preserve the rich cultural heritage and promote cultural artistes of the State.

Higher civilization lies in preserving and promoting one’s own culture and tradition, not in emulating other Nations, he said. He further informed the gathering that Manipuri people settled in Hojai, Assam have been preserving Manipuri culture and traditions very well.

He also hailed all the donors who came forward to organise the festival which otherwise should be organised by the Government. Pena, Maibi Jagoi, Pung Cholom, folk songs, folk dances, Kabui Jagoi, Thougal Jagoi and Thang-Ta performances were presented at the festival.

The festival’s director Dr S Manaoton, Business Excellence Group convenor Hero Thokchom and SNH Thoubal associate director Leishangthem Suresh were also seated on the dais.