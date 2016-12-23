Curfew continue in IE

IMPHAL, Dec 22 : While curfew has been relaxed from 4 am to 9 pm from tomorrow in Imphal East district, it will continue without any relaxation on the whole road stretch from Lamlong to Yangangpokpi and areas lying within 300 metres on either side of the road.

The curfew will also continue without any relaxation on the Pangei-Saikul road from Lamlong bridge to Pangei and areas lying within 300 metres on either side of the road.

An official notification towards this was issued by the District Magistrate of Imphal East today.