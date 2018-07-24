Curfew imposed for some time near Assembly complex Police foil attempt to storm Assembly complex

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 23: A large number of police personnel resorted to using smoke bombs and tear gas shells to foil attempts by leaders and volunteers of MUSU and other student organizations of the State to storm Manipur Legislative Assembly complex and disrupt the Monsoon Assembly session today.

Following the threat to storm the Assembly complex by MUSU and other student organizations in connection with various demands including the removal of the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University, the Naga Framework Agreement issue, border pillar issue with Myanmar and the Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment) Bill 2018, strict security measures were taken up in and around the Assembly complex and the roads approaching the Assembly complex.

A large number of police personnel of Imphal West along with commando team of Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur (including CRPF personnel) were deployed along the road stretch from Khoyathong to Lilashing Khongnangkhong.

A team of commandos along with some armed police personnel were also deployed at the entry point of every locality.

Similar security measures were also taken up along the North AOC to Khongnang Ani Karak road. Police personnel were also deployed at the entrance gate of DM College and entry of any individuals inside the college campus was also banned.

Taking serious note of the issue, Imphal West DC also issued a circular imposing curfew within a one kilometre radius area from the Assembly complex from 10 am.

State police personnel, using loud speakers, asked all the shopkeepers to shut down their shops and also asked the local people to remain inside their respective houses.

Security forces also forced all those gathered in and around ISBT area to leave the place.

Despite the heavy security measures and the curfew imposed in the surrounding area of the State Assembly complex, volunteers of different student organizations and MUSU tried to storm the Assembly complex from DM College western gate and Thangmeiband Meisnam Leikai.

A large number of police personnel prevented the agitating students from coming out from Meisnam Leikai and DM college gate and a scuffle broke out between the two sides when the agitating students tried to forcefully march towards the Assembly complex.

Locals of the area also came out of their homes and joined the agitation along with the students.

On the other hand, some students from among the group of agitators in DM college gate and Meisnam Leikai broke through the police barricade and ran towards the State Assembly complex raising their demand for removal of AP Pandey from the post of VC.

However, the police chased them and with the help of police personnel deployed at Thangmeiband Muji Leirak, prevented them from going forward any further.

During the commotion, two students sustained injuries on their hand when police lathi charged them.

Around six students also laid down in middle of the road in front of Muji Leirak and resisted attempts to vacate them from the road.

However, they were later pulled up from the area forcefully and put inside a prisoner van by a large number of police team.

They were then released in front of DM college gate.

While the police were trying to control the protesters at the said two points, another group of protesters came out from Khoyathong Pukhri Achouba Leirak.

They were stopped by a large number of police men from reaching Khoyathong Traffic junction and a senior State police officer tried to urge the agitating students to return as curfew had been imposed.

The students on the other hand stuck to their demand and tried to march further towards the Assembly and a scuffle took place between the police and the agitating students.

The scuffle and heavy argument between the agitators and the police team took place at regular intervals in the area for around an hour before the police were forced to use tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the agitating students.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells and smoke bombs to disperse the students but the students retialated by pelting stones and using sling shots towards the police team.

The confrontation between the agitating students and police personnel took place at Khoyathong Traffic point at regular intervals till the Assembly session concluded.

The students burned tyres and placed obstructions on the middle of the road at different junctions and also broke glass bottles in the middle of the roads.

The police personnel later chased the agitating students by firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs and successfully dispersed the agitators from the area at around 5 pm.

A window pane of a house located at Khoyathong Pukhri Achouba Leirak was damaged when a tear gas shell burst near the window.

There has been no report of any kind of major injuries as a result of the confrontation between the police and students.

All the incidents were also witnessed by the DC Imphal West and SDOs of Imphal West at different areas.

The curfew imposed in the surrounding areas of the State Assembly complex was lifted at 6 pm after the Assembly session concluded.