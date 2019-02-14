Curfew, internet ban lifted

IMPHAL, Feb 13: Restrictions imposed under Section 144 (5) of CrPC 1970 on movement of people outside their respective residences since February 11 in Imphal West and Imphal East districts has been lifted with effect from 1.30 pm today.

District Magistrates of the two districts issued separate orders to this effect today and they cited significant improvement in the law and order situation for lifting the curfew.

Moreover, the ban imposed on mobile internet service since February 12 morning was lifted this morning.