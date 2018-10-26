By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 25: A curtain raiser event to this year’s edition of Manipur Sangai Festival will be held at New Delhi on November 5.

The curtain raiser event of the annual festival which is held from November 21 to 30 is specifically planned at New Delhi with a view to attract more visitors from other States of India and abroad.

The curtain raiser event will feature a number of colourful cultural programmes, informed a source.

It is said that Ambassadors of US and Thailand to India will attend the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 which would also feature Go-Kart racing for the first time.