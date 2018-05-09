DIPR

Imphal, May 8: Education, Labour and Employment Minister Thokchom Radheshyam said that our custom, tradition and culture define our identity.

Preserving and conserving the traditions, which are inherited from our forefathers, are the duties of every individual, he said.

The Minister opined that there is a need to preserve the traditional dresses, instruments and other artefacts of every community to make the future generations know about their culture and traditions. He was speaking as the chief guest at the second day of ‘Maringa Paaryao Thillai Shangthil cum Lil-Thalung Bun’ at Lhikbung Machi, Manipur.

Maringa Paryao-Thillai is a cultural festival of showing the love of nature by praising the beauty of flowers which is translated as ‘lei hongba’.

The festival which was revived after nearly fifty years of gap is one of the biggest cultural festivals of the Maring Tribe. The second day of the festival was attended by MLA, Tengnoupal, D Korungthang, Ex-Minister W Morung Makunga, village chiefs and locals.