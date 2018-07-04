CWB thrash Bobby FC 5-1 to move into semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 3 : CWB, Charangpat underlined their dominance with a convincing 5-1 win over Bobby FC, Patsoi in a very one sided quarter final match of the 4th AFC State Level 7-A-Side Men’s Open Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Athokpam Football Club at its playground.

CWB dominated the game right from the beginning and it was Sushil who fired in the opener early in the 4th minute of the match before completing his brace in the 12th minute to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first half.

After the restart, the Charangpat side sat down for a while before Suraj extended the lead to 3-0 in the 38th minute. The goal fest continued with Sudhir striking the fourth goal of the match two minutes later.

Bobby FC who were reeling under immense pressure from the Charangpat side then scored a face saving goal in the 45th minute through Sushil before Rohen completed the 5-1 rout with his finely crafted goal in the 49th minute.