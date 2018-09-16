CWG, Asian Games medal winners, participants felicitated CM mulls sports performance review

Imphal, Sep 15 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated there is a growing need to review and assess every sports discipline to improve performance of players and enhance the medal tally in future tournaments.

He was speaking at a felicitation function of medal winners, participants and team officials of the XXI Commonwealth Games, 2018 and 18th Asian Games, 2018 held at Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal today.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that assessment would ascertain the reasons for not getting medals to the expected numbers.

“We need to find out why other States are dominating in various sports disciplines and getting more medals. We need to digest ways to improve quality of sports and keep the sports spirit alive in the State”, he added.

Coaches, trainers and officials of YAS Department need to prepare short term as well as long term plans to improve performance of the State in various sports disciplines.

Biren mentioned that the President of India Ram Nath Kovind, recognising the potentials and talents in the field of sports, announced Manipur as ‘Sports Capital of India’. The world today is appreciating and acknowledging Manipur because of its sports potential and capability. The Chief Minister stated that the Government of India, recognising the talents of the youths of the State in sports, has set up the country’s first National Sports University in the State.

It is encouraging to hear that Manipur Cricket team would be participating in the upcoming Ranji Trophy. Various firms based outside the State and the country are willing to nurture future football players in the State by establishing grassroots football schools in various blocks of the State. The Tata Trust is opening 15 grassroots schools in the State, he informed.

Mentioning about providing Government jobs to sportspersons, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has been providing suitable jobs to various sportspersons and would continue to do so.

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Letpao Haokip said, “It is indeed a proud moment for all of us that despite our small population, our sports players have been bringing laurels to this country in various international tournaments and Championships. The Youth Affairs and Sports Department has been providing regular training and coaching camps to groom the upcoming youths of the State”.

During the function, the Chief Minister distributed cash incentives to the medal winners, team officials and participants of the XXI Commonwealth Games and 18th Asian Games, 2018. Cash incentives of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 2 lakh each were given to 10 bronze medal winners and 48 participants respectively of the XXI Commonwealth games and 18th Asian Games, 2018.

MLA Wangoi AC and Vice-Chairman MIDA O Lukhoi, Secretary YAS Bobby Waikhom, Director YAS Amstrong Pame, representatives of various sports federations and other officials attended the function.