Cyber Crime Unit Imphal West apprehended a man for uploading nude image of a girl on social networking sites Instagram and WhatsApp today.

The man is identified as Shamurailatpam Jimjackson (35) s/o Krishnakumar of Singjamei Chingamakha Phuramakhong.

Reports said family members of the victim lodged a complaint in Cyber Crime Unit Imphal West against the man who uploaded nude image of the girl in the social networking sites.

The man also uploaded threat messages against the family members on Facebook.

He was arrested by a team of the unit led by Sub-Inspector K Abhijit under the supervision of Additional SP (Operation) Imphal West, S Ibomcha. The arrested man has been handed over to Singjamei police station for necessary legal action, the reports added.