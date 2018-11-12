CYC hammer UNYC 9-0; similar wins for KMTYC and LFC

IMPHAL, Nov 11

Konthoujam Maning team KMTYC and Longmai FC (LFC) posted 2-0 wins while Chinikon team CYC decimated Uchiwa Namthan-long (UNYC) 9-0 in today’s matches of the ongoing XIIth Zadonang Memorial Football Tournament organised by Zeliangrong Football Association at THAU Sports Complex.

Namthanlong team NYC also registered a narrow 2-1 win over in a Group H tie staged today.

In the Group G league match played first in the morning, KMTYC overcame Chingmeirong side CRYC 2-0. The first half went barren as both team were cautious enough to foil all attempts in time but Thuankhanpou (48′) and Golmei Anthony (57′) managed one goal each in the second half to help KMTYC earn full points and the second win of the tournament.

In the Group H league tie, Longmai FC rode on goals by Sajanglung Kamei (21′) and Jianphunlung Dangmei (37′) to seal a 2-0 win over Sairem team, SSYC. This is the second win for LFC and sit at the second spot in Group H league table sharing same points with Namthanlong team.

The first match of the evening schedule witnessed, Chinikon side, CYC punish UNYC, Uchiwa Namthanlong 9-0.

CYC dominated the game right from the first whistle and it was in the 9th minute that Longmei Kaeplin struck the opener before hitting another in the 32nd minute. Longmei Gaichui doubled the lead in the 25th minute and went on to complete his hattrick with two more goals in the 29th and the 34th minute.

Gaibung Longmei also found the net twice (40′, 44′) while UNYC’s misery compounded when Kamei Gaipuiching netted into his own net to give CYC a 8-0 lead.

Panmei Donny then took the honour to slot the last goal in the 50th minute and helped CYC post the biggest win so far in the tournament.

The last match (Group H tie) saw Namthanlong team (NYC) edged over Chingkhulong side (CYDA) 2-1 to register their second win of the tournament and claim the top spot in the group. Hopeson Panmei hit the opener in the 9th minute to give Chingkhulong team (CYDA) 1-0 lead but Laloureiyang’s brace in the second half (52′, 67′) helped NYC seal the game 2-1.

Tomorrow’s match

Morning : Longjang (LYC) vs Namguilong (NYC) at 7 am ; Sawombung (SKYC) vs Ramgailong (RYC) at 8.30 am

Evening : Namdunlong (NYC) vs Yurembam (YKDC) at 1 pm and Duigaipangjang (DFC) vs Koirengei (KRYDC) at 2.30 pm.