CYCLONE, CHAMP post similar wins in MVCA T20 Cricket

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 10 : CYCLONE, Thangmeiband eased to a 49-run victory against NAPSA, Kha Imphal while CHAMP, Khagempali managed a 47 run win against DSU Kwakeithel in yesterday’s matches of the ongoing 7th MVCA T20 Cricket Tournament organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Langthabal Public Ground.

In the first match of the day, CYCLONE won the toss and opted to bat first to post 119 runs for 6 in 20 overs through knocks by Thoithoi (33 runs), Shashi (24 runs) and Bicom (13).

NAPSA’s Mahesh and Doren managed 2 wickets each in this innings before their team slumped at 70 for 10 in 18.3 overs in the chase as Surajchandra of CYCLONE wreaked havoc by claiming 4 crucial wickets.

Simon top-scored for the team with 29 runs in his name while Bipin managed 11 runs.

Robindro and Bicom of CYCLONE also dismissed two wickets each in this innings.

Surajchandra of CYCLONE was adjudged man of the match.

Elsewhere in the second match, CHAMP had a flying start after electing to bat first as Robinson knocked 63 runs in 43 balls while Indraban and Gulsan gathered 15 runs each to make it 147 for 7 in 20 overs.

Gyaneshwore of DSU picked up three wickets in this innings while Jiten and Biswajit scalped two wickets each.

In the chase, DSU had a disastrous outing as they could managed only 100 for 9 in their 20 overs quota. Somorjit was the highest run maker with 15 runs in his name while Biswajit and Chingtam gathered 14 and 12 runs each.

CHAMP’s Indraban shone in bowling as he scalped 3 wickets alone while Homeshwore and Robinson managed 1 wicket apiece.

Robinson of CHAMP was eventually named man of the match.