CYCLONE crowned champions of MCA Elite Tournament

Imphal, May 26 : The final match of the 4th MCA W Prahlada & W Ramananda Elite Tournament 2018 held at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association was indeed an entertaining one as both finalists, CHAMP, Khagempalli and CYCLONE, Thangmeiband not only tied their score during the allotted innings but also in the super over before CYCLONE emerged champions courtesy to most boundaries in their innings today.

CHAMP won the toss and elected to field first. CYCLONE, Thangmeiband then stacked up a total of 146 runs for the loss of all wickets in 29.5 overs which was levelled by CHAMP in the second innings losing 9 wickets.

Akshaykumar and Ikramul scored 33 runs each for CYCLONE while Narsingh and Sunil Bose added 19 and 12 runs respectively to finish the first innings with 146 runs.

Thomas of CHAMP bowled well to claim 3 wickets while Kenedy, Sultan and Ravi picked up 2 wickets each.

In reply CHAMP posted a total of 146 with Kenedy leading the batting front scoring an unbeaten 38 runs from 33 balls. Langlonyamba scored 37 runs before he went out in the 44th ball he faced while Bonny and Arpit Rao added 19 and 15 runs each levelling the score set by CYCLONE.

Homendro of CYCLONE enjoyed a three wicket haul in this innings while Akshaykumar claimed two wickets. Bikas and Ikramul Ali also scalped one wicket each.

In the super over being added on to decide the winners, both teams scored 16 runs each to tie the score which ultimately handed CYCLONE, which have an edge of one more boundary than CHAMP, the champions title.

The valedictory function of the tournament held in the presence of Naorem Praveen Singh, IAS, DC Imphal West; Wahengbam Bhaktaraj Singh, MCS, retd Director YAS and former secretary of MCA; Col Soram Tekendrajit, former president MCA and Chongtham Chaoba Singh, retd addl director, Dept of Horticulture and Soil Conservation as presidium members who also gave away prizes to the winners and other participants.

The winners of the tournament, CYCLONE walked away Rs 15,000 richer along with title trophy donated by Wahengbam Bhaktaraj in honour of his late father and brother, W Prahlada Singh and W Ramananda Singh while runners up CHAMP claimed Rs 10,000.

Th Akshaykumar, with 211 runs and 14 wickets in his name, bagged the man of the series title and a cash prize of Rs 3000 donated by Singam Priyananda Singh, Honorary Secretary, MCA in honour of his grandfather, Late Singam Jugal Singh while Ch Bonny (234 runs) of CHAMP claimed the highest run getter prize of Rs 2000 donated by Thokchom Tomba, former Model Club player in memory of his late father Th Iboyaima Singh.

L Kishan of CYCLONE who picked up a total of 17 wickets in this tournament claimed the highest wicket taker prize of Rs 2,000 donated by Konthoujam Bobin Singh, former player and joint secretary of TRAU while K Kenedy of Champ claimed the man of the final match prize of Rs 1,000 for his 38 runs contribution and 2 wicket haul.