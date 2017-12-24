Cyclone lift Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : Cyclone, Thangmeiband today defeated TRAU, Kwakeithel by 26 runs to emerge winners of the 1st Luwangpokpa T-20 Trophy 2017 which was organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium.

Cyclone Thangmeiband won the toss and opted to bat first in today’s final match against TRAU, Kwakeithel and posted a strong target of 119 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Ronald who faced 27 balls scored 30 runs, the highest for Cyclone followed by 23 runs by Rahul Mazumdar from 19 balls. Narsingh and Homendro also contributed 14 and 12 runs respectively to complete the milestone.

Priyorjit and Karnajit of TRAU took two wickets each and played a big role in restricting the Thangmeiband side. Jotish and Thomash also took one wicket each for TRAU.

In reply, TRAU, Kwakeithel could not perform to the level demanded by the run target and their wickets fell in quick succession. They succumbed at just 93 runs in 20 overs and handed Cyclone the title trophy. Rohit Yadav became the highest scorer for TRAU, with 22 runs from 23 balls. Sahadat Ali, Abash Ali, and Karnajit contributed a total of 44 runs for TRAU.

Saurav Maighty led the bowling front for Cyclone and registered 3 wickets in his name. Akshay took 2 wickets while Jempu took 1 wicket.

The winners of the T-20 Trophy, Cyclone walked away with Rs 50,000 along with trophy and runners up TRAU, Kwakeithel were awarded Rs 30,000. Saurav Maighty was declared man of the final match.

Bobin of TRAU with 14 wickets in his name, was the highest wicket taker of the tournament while Mittan-chandra of Young Star scored the highest run.