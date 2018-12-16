CYCLONE post 39-run victory in Veteran Cricket Tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : CYCLONE, Thangmeiband sealed a 39 run victory against LCCC, Lilong Chajing to earn their first win at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam today in a Group A league match of the XVI Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament being organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association.

CYCLONE won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a total 172 runs for the loss of 6 wickets at the end of the 30 over innings.

Shyamsunder made the most of the scoring hitting 41 runs off 28 balls for CYCLONE while his compatriots Shashikanta (33), Binoy (25) and Rohendro (22) also made significant scores to set the target of 173 runs for the LCCC, Lilong Chajing.

LCC’s Akbar bowled well to claim 3 wickets while Shyamu took one wicket in this innings.

In reply, LCCC faced a stiff opposition and had to end their chase making 133 runs in 23.4 overs as Bikom of CYCLONE proved to be their biggest trouble.

Krishna and Nandakumar made a good effort to lead the chase for LCCC but had to leave the crease with 36 runs each under their names. Sanjit added 11 runs before LCCC were bowled out for a score of 133 runs.

CYCLONE’s Bikom claimed four wickets in this innings leaving a huge dent to LCC’s batting line up apart from Binoy’s two wicket haul while L Surjit managed a single.

Bikom was eventually named as the man of the match for his four-wicket feat.

CHAMP, Khagempalli will face DSU, Kwakeithel in the first Group B league match tomorrow at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium while NAPSA, Kha Imphal will face Model Club, Chingamakha in another Group B league match at Langthabal Public Ground.