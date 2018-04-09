CYCLONE register 38 run victory in veteran cricket

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 8: CYCLONE, Thangmeiband defeated DSU, Kwakeithel by 38 runs in the ongoing T Subol Memorial T-20 Veteran Cricket Tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Model Hr Sec School and Oriental College ground.

Electing to bat first, CYCLONE posted a total of 141 runs for 5 in 20 overs with Binoy scoring the highest 40 run in 33 balls while Sashi struck another 32 runs in 25 balls. Shyamsunder then scored 27 runs in 27 balls before Rohindro made 22 runs to post the target of 142 runs.

Somorjit of DSU picked up two wickets in this innings while Bishwajit, Gyaneshwar and Jotin took one wicket each.

In reply, DSU bundled out for a paltry 103 runs in 17.4 overs. Chingtam was the best batsman DSU had today making 29 runs off 20 balls while Amarjit made 28 runs in 21 balls. Jiten also contributed 11 runs in 16 balls.

Binoy of CYCLONE who led the batting front enjoyed 3 wicket haul while Roben claimed the crucial 4 wickets in 4 overs. Bikom and Chaobi claimed 2 and 1 wicket respectively.

Binoy was named man of the match for his 40 run contribution and 2 wicket haul.

CHAMP, Khagempalli will meet Model Club-B, Chingamakha tomorrow at the same ground.