DA/DR hiked by 10 per cent

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 18: DA/DR given to State Government employees, pensioners and family pensioners have been hiked by 10 per cent from 131 per cent to 141 per cent.

According to an office memorandum issued by Under Secretary Finance (PIC) VR Khongreingam on February 16, DA/DR of State Government employees, pensioners and family pensioners would be hiked by 7 per cent from January 1 and by another 3 per cent from March 1 this year.

The DA/DR of 131 per cent came into effect from July 1 last year. Even though the DA/DR entitled to State Government employees, pensioners and family pensioners would reach 141 per cent from March 1 this year, DA/DR for Central Government employees was hiked to 148 per cent since July 1 last year.

On the other hand, sources informed that hiking DA/DR by one per cent requires extra expenditure of Rs 1.8 crore on the part of the State Government. As such, the State Government would be making extra expenditure of Rs 18 crore every month from March as the DA/DR would be hiked by 10 per cent from March 1, the sources added.