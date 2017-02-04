Daily sale slumps at Khwairamband Keithel

IMPHAL, Feb 3 : Wedding season is considered as a boon for the women vendors of Khwairamband Keithel since people from near and far throng the market to shop for the weddings.

However, the recent demonetisation move of the Centre and UNC’s ongoing economic blockade have severely affected the business of women vendors in Khwairamband Keithel.

Despite the wedding season, not much people have turned up to shop, stated Sinam Ashangbi (42) of Khurai Puthiba Leikai while speaking to The Sangai Express.

Ashangbi, who has been selling Rani Phi at Khwairamband Keithel for over 15 years, said that the price of Rani Phi ranged between Rs 700 and Rs 2000 when she started selling particular variety of garment.

“Now, Rani Phi worn by brides starts from Rs 7000. Before demonetisation, I used to sell a number of Rani Phi worth Rs 50,000 in a day. Ever since the Centre announced the note ban, the sale has dipped,” she added.

Not only that, yarns from outside the State could not be transported into the State due to the economic blockade.

A such, weavers can no longer weave Rani Phi in tune to the demands, Ashangbi further informed.

Stating that the note ban and the economic blockade have severely affected the women vendors, she said that hardship faced by the people should be resolved at the earliest.

Another women vendor Maisnam Ningol Mangsatabam(O) Seityabati (62) of Kongpal Maisnam Leikai said that she has been selling mosquito nets in Khwairamband Keithel since 1985.

“In the ’80s, mosquito net would cost just Rs 90. Slowly, the price increased from Rs 90 to Rs 250 and Rs 500. At present, starting price of small mosquito nets for daily use is between Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 while the big ones cost between Rs 1500 and Rs 3000. Starting price of mosquito nets that are specially designed for the newlyweds is Rs 6000,” she informed. Seityabati used to sell mosquito nets worth more than Rs 30,000 in a day. Though some customers do turn up to purchase mosquito nets for wedding, they prefer to buy the less expensive ones.

“Despite the wedding season and other occasions, sales have dropped drastically in Khwairamband Keithel due to the note ban and the UNC’s economic blockade”, she added.