Dal Bahadur brace hands BDVFA Bishnupur Veteran Football Trophy title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 1 : Dal Bahadur scored a brace to hand hosts BDVFA, Bishnupur a 2-1 win over Chollah, Sadar Hills to claim the title of 1st State Level Bishnupur Veteran Football Trophy 2018 which was underway since November 20 with 10 teams participating in it.

A goal each half by Dal Bahadur were more than enough for the Bishnupur side to win the title of the tournament in a slightly one sided final match today. BDVFA had the better of the chances in the first half and the breakthrough came up in the 24th minute with Dal Bahadur drawing the first blood to enter into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The raid continued after the change of the ends as well and Dal Bahadur was able to slot home another to double their advantage. Chollah FC who were trying hard to claw back into the game finally grabbed a goal through Lamkholen cuting the deficit but their return proved a bit late and eventually BDVFA sealed home the game 2-1.

BDVFA’s S Rabichandra was yellow carded in the 42nd minute of the match.

The valedictory function of the tournament was attended by K Ranjit, MLA Sugnu AC; Govindas Konthoujam, MLA Bishnupur AC; L Ibomcha, Dronacharya Awardee; Mani Singh Retd DTO; Ch Ibotombi, secretary, District Sports Association, Bishnupur and Sanjeev Waikhom as dignitaries who feted the winners, runners up and other individual prize winners.

BDVFA walked away with the title trophy and prize money worth Rs 30,000 while Chollah Sadar Hills were awarded with Rs 20,000.

Lamkholen of Chollah was adjudged the best player of the tournament while L Kirankumar of BDVFA emerged man of the final match. L Surchand of VSAI, Thangmeiband was also named best goalkeeper of the tourney.