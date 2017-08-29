Senapati: The recent heavy rain and the resulting flash flood at Kaibi village under Tadubi police station, Song Song Sub-Division, Senapati district, have caused immense devastation in the area.

A press release issued by the Kaibi Village Authority, stated that paddy fields from Otah stream, below the village, to Shiivorii Barak river, a stretch of around 12 kilometres, have been washed away. The flash flood has also damaged the remaining standing crops.

The paddy fields, which is the main source of livelihood for the people, are also submerged in mud and pebbles.

It stated that around 30 acres of land, which normally produces around 10000 bags of rice for the villagers, have been totally destroyed. The fields belonged to some 250 households.

It further pointed out that around five to six houses have also been damaged and the village road and the local grounds have also been affected by the rain and the flash flood.

The village authority appealed to the authority concerned to look into the matter at the earliest and take up necessary measures to provide relief to the affected people and to ease their suffering.