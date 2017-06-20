Date fixed for destruction of customs seized items

by in Brief News · 0 Comment

IMPHAL, Jun 19: The destruction of customs seized and confiscated goods which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 16 was postponed due to administrative inconvenience and the same is rescheduled to be held on June 22 at 10.30 AM at the foothill of Heingang, Imphal East, according to Deputy Commissioner, Customs Division, Imphal, Dept of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.


Add Comment