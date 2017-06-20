Date fixed for destruction of customs seized items

IMPHAL, Jun 19: The destruction of customs seized and confiscated goods which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 16 was postponed due to administrative inconvenience and the same is rescheduled to be held on June 22 at 10.30 AM at the foothill of Heingang, Imphal East, according to Deputy Commissioner, Customs Division, Imphal, Dept of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
Breaking News
- 3 weeks ago - Cyclone Mora to intensify; heavy rains likely in NE, Bengal - 0 Comment
- 4 weeks ago - BJP adds another feather to its cap, Bhabananda elected RS MP - 0 Comment
- 4 weeks ago - CM leads in extending aid to Class XII topper - 0 Comment
- 4 weeks ago - Lt Gen (Retd) Himalay recalls Kargil days - 0 Comment
- 4 weeks ago - Eight bodies of CCpur finally laid to rest, after 632 days - 0 Comment
Popular News
BJP adds another feather to its cap, Bhabananda elected RS MP
CM leads in extending aid to Class XII topper
Lt Gen (Retd) Himalay recalls Kargil days
Students do marginally better than last year with pass percentage pegged at 68.81 COHSEM announces Class XII exams result
Fuel in stock, says K Shyam
Kuki Inpi states stand
Shirui Lily Festival draws to a close amid pomp and gaiety Governor stresses on potential of State flower
NSCN-IM settles for ‘shared sovereignty’
Stop all admn work in new dists : UNC
Susindro’s ROP team attacked, 4 CDOs hurt