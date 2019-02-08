Date fixed

IMPHAL, Feb 7: Special Judge Imphal East has fixed February 27 for the charge hearing against 8 police personnel in connection with the alleged fake encounter case of Md Ishque and Md Mustakim of Lilong Chabok Mairen-khong on January 18, 2012 at Keirao area.

The day was fixed by the Court after hearing the submission of the Special PP, CBI and defense counsels of the accused police personnel.

The accused police personnel appeared before the Court along with their respective counsel and also filed a list of authority (citation) in support of the case.

On November 28 last year, the Court had allowed the applications filed by the family members of Md Ishque and Md Mustakim for assisting the public prosecutor in connection with the charge sheet filed by the CBI.

The 8 police personnel against whom the Court fixed the hearing include Deputy Commandant, 7th Manipur Rifles, L Deben of Khoyathong, Inspector Moirangthem Anand of Thoubal Mayai Leikai, Sub Inspector Khagembam Sunil of Thoubal Athokpam, Head Constable W Sanjoy of Wangkhei Yonglan Leirak, Constable L Robindro of Ithai Laikhong, Constable T Sitaljit of Khurai Chaithabi Leirak, Constable P Herojit of Kongpal Khaidem Leikai and Constable W Premjit of Khabam Heibong Makhong.

It may be mentioned that on July 30 last year, DSP CBI/ SIT, VPS Mann, had submitted the charge sheets against L Deben and 7 others and the Court fixed December 18 for the charge hearing.