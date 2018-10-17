Datsun New Go launched at Imphal

By on No Comment

Datsun New Go launched at Imphal

By Our Staff Reporter
IMPHAL, Oct 16: Nissan’s Datsun New Go was launched today at Imphal.
Principal of Standard Robarth Higher Secondary School, Ph Landhoni Devi launched the new model at Iland Motors Ltd’s showroom – better known as Iland Nissan at Langthabal Kunja, Canchipur.
The Datsun New Go hatchback car is cheaper than other cars of its class. Even though it is a low cost car, Datsun New Go is loaded with next generation safety features, advanced technology and infotainment system.

Datsun New Go launched at Imphal added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.