Datsun New Go launched at Imphal

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 16: Nissan’s Datsun New Go was launched today at Imphal.

Principal of Standard Robarth Higher Secondary School, Ph Landhoni Devi launched the new model at Iland Motors Ltd’s showroom – better known as Iland Nissan at Langthabal Kunja, Canchipur.

The Datsun New Go hatchback car is cheaper than other cars of its class. Even though it is a low cost car, Datsun New Go is loaded with next generation safety features, advanced technology and infotainment system.