Day 1 of bandh : No untoward incident so far

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 27: The 48 hours general strike called since last midnight by six student organisations namely; AMSU, MSF, KSA, SUK, DESAM and AIMS demanding unconditional release of all the arrested students and teachers and restoration of normal academic atmosphere in MU has severely affected normal life even though there is no report of any untoward incident so far.

Normal business activities at all market centres of Imphal and other district headquarters were suspended. With the exception of pharmacies, all shops were shut.

Even though some private vehicles could be seen, most of the major roads wore deserted looks.

In the backdrop of the Chief Secretary’s order which threatened disciplinary action against all Government employees who fail to attend their offices during the two days of bandh, attendance at some Government offices located within Imphal city was quite high.

General Administration Department (GAD) even arranged lunch for employees who attended office during the general strike.

But attendance at other offices was very low. Likewise, very few students attended schools/colleges. All banks remained shut.

Nonetheless, oil pumps remained opened and they were guarded by security forces.

In spite of the Transport Commissioner’s order which threatened all public transporters (buses, taxis, autos etc) that their permits will be cancelled if they suspend their service during the two days of general strike, no public transport service could be seen in any part of the State capital today.

MST buses plying within Imphal city and between Imphal and other districts were almost empty.

On the other hand, police forced some shopkeepers of Khwairamband Keithel to open their shops saying that Chief Minister N Biren would come to see them.

The Chief Minister did come but the shops were closed as soon as the Chief Minister left.

Meanwhile, police pulled up three women, suspected to be general strike supporters from Chingmeirong Khongnang Ani Karak and they were handed over to Lamphel police station.

The general strike will end tomorrow midnight.