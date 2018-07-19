Day 1 of general strike totally complete in all valley districts

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 18: The 48 hours general strike imposed by Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) affected normal life in the State capital and other districts in the valley as all major roads, educational institutes and Government offices remained deserted.

The general strike imposed by MUSU demanding the removal of Professor Adya Prasad Pandey as the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University, is supported by six student bodies as well as many other CSOs of the State.

Bandh supporters came out on the streets and placed heavy objects/rocks and also burned tyres on many major roads of the State to prevent any kind of vehicular movements.

Students of Manipur University also imposed bandh in and around the university campus by piling up rocks and other hard objects in the middle of the road.

The protesters also prevented any kind of vehicular movement along Imphal-Moreh road in front of Manipur University main entrance gate.

Womenfolk of the surrounding areas of Manipur University also took part in the general strike imposed by the students.

The protesters, however, relaxed ambulances and some private vehicles involved in emergencies and religious activities.

Locals of the nearby area also burned tyres in the middle of the road near the university campus.

Later at around noon, SP Imphal West along with a large number of police personnel of Imphal West district came to the area and dismantled all the blockades placed in the middle of the road due to which a heated argument took place between the bandh supporters and the police personnel.

However, the womenfolk prevented the argument between the parties from escalating further and brought the situation under control.

A large number of Imphal West police personnel remained stationed in the area to prevent any kind of further attempt to block the road by the students of Manipur University.

An Army bullet proof vehicle coming from Singjamei towards Lilong was also prevented from going forward and the protesters forced the vehicle to turn back from the university gate.

On the other hand bandh supporters blocked the roads and burned tyres to prevent vehicular movement in different parts of Singjamei road and the Singjamei to Kongba road.

During the general strike Imphal City bore a deserted look as most of the vehicles remained off the road, except for some police and private vehicles.

All the passenger service vehicles and the interstate passenger buses and other light vehicle services stayed off the road due to the general strike.

The three important Khwairamband markets as well as Paona and Thangal Keithels as well as other business establishments, cinema halls and petrol pumps also remained closed.

All Government and private educational institutions of the State remained close during the general strike as well.

Government offices in Imphal city also remained empty

Bandh supporters also blocked the road at Thangmeiband DM College road, Watham Leirak Machin, Lamphel area, Uripok road, Iroishemba road, Wangkhei Kongba, Thambalkhong bridge, Ayangpalli crossing, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, Wangkhei Kongba road, Sekmai Keithel, Mayang Imphal, Langthabal Lep Mayai Leikai, Yairipok Keithel, Kyamgei Kongpal bridge, Sora Lambi, Monshangei road, Minuthong, Thoubal bridge, Chingarel Tejpur, Wangjing Keithel, Nongmeibung road etc.

Women folk came out on the roads with placards at Khumbong Keithel and demanded the immediate removal of the VC.

Bandh supporters also blocked the roads at Nongmeibung, Soibam Leikai and New Checkon area.

In a lone incident, band supporters broke the wind-shield of a passenger auto rickshaw in front of GM hall.

It is worth noting that the 48 hours general strike will conclude tomorrow midnight.